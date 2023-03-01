Previous
Was Such a Strange Cloud! by rickster549
Was Such a Strange Cloud!

Not sure what was going on with the clouds, but sure liked the way it finally ended up. This was after the sun had completely gone down and then the clouds lit up.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

