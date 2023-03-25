Sign up
Photo 2863
Sunset and Reflections!
According to the Alpenglow App, it said that sunset was going to be poor. But I sure don't think this is what a "poor" sunset would look like. Best on black if you have the time.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2023 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing.
March 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
I'll take their poor any day - this is fantastic - love the reflections - great on black
March 26th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nice!
March 26th, 2023
