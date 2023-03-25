Previous
Next
Sunset and Reflections! by rickster549
Photo 2863

Sunset and Reflections!

According to the Alpenglow App, it said that sunset was going to be poor. But I sure don't think this is what a "poor" sunset would look like. Best on black if you have the time.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Amazing.
March 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
I'll take their poor any day - this is fantastic - love the reflections - great on black
March 26th, 2023  
amyK ace
Nice!
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise