Photo 3317
Got Some Pretty Nice Color Tonight!
No rain today, but did have a few clouds out there that helped to get a little bit of color after the sun went down.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th July 2024 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Terrific leading line, colors
July 14th, 2024
