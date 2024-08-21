Previous
Sunset Was Blocked Tonight! by rickster549
Sunset Was Blocked Tonight!

Lot of thunderstorms across the river and the sun was pretty much blocked out as it went down. Not a whole lot of color tonight.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Love the cloudscape and sky's colors
August 22nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice clouds!
August 22nd, 2024  
