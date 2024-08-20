Sign up
Previous
Photo 3355
Had Some Really Nice Color Tonight!
Especially after the sun went down. Just with the calm waters, the bugs seem to really come out, so it's not real comfortable standing around, but guess the view makes up for it.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9716
photos
157
followers
53
following
919% complete
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3301
3056
3354
3302
3057
3355
3303
3058
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th August 2024 8:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunsets-rick365
