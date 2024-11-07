Previous
A Shot of Tonight's Moon! by rickster549
A Shot of Tonight's Moon!

It at least cleared up enough tonight to see the moon. It was shining rather bright, for just the sliver.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Excellent!
November 8th, 2024  
