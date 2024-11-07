Sign up
Photo 3374
The Osprey, Checking Out the Waters!
Got this one as it was sitting up there in the tree that overhangs the water. It finally took off, but went back down the river to another tree.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9929
photos
153
followers
52
following
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3372
3127
3425
3373
3128
3426
3374
3129
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th November 2024 3:33pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nicely composed shot!
November 8th, 2024
