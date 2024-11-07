Previous
The Osprey, Checking Out the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3374

The Osprey, Checking Out the Waters!

Got this one as it was sitting up there in the tree that overhangs the water. It finally took off, but went back down the river to another tree.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nicely composed shot!
November 8th, 2024  
