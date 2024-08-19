Previous
Sunset on the Other Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3354

Sunset on the Other Side of the Pier!

The sun was pretty much blocked out on the normal side, but the light did come out on the other side and lit up the clouds pretty well. Not sure what that guy was doing walking around out there in the water, but seemed like he was enjoying it.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
918% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely tones
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise