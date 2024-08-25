Previous
Sunset With a Few Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3360

Sunset With a Few Clouds Tonight!

Somewhat clear skies tonight, but did have few clouds out there, but don't think that they contributed a whole lot to the color.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Rick

