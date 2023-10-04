Sign up
Previous
Photo 2991
Mr and Mrs Eagle, Having a Discussion!
Not sure what they were going on about, but it was quite loud for a while. And finally, the one on the right decided it had had enough and took off.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
