Brown Pelican Doing It's Yoga! by rickster549
Photo 2994

Brown Pelican Doing It's Yoga!

At least that was sort of what it looked like as it would stretch it's wings and stand on the one leg
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
