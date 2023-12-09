Previous
Egret on the Prowl! by rickster549
Egret on the Prowl!

This was the egret from yesterday, before it flew up into the tree. Not sure how it can stand that water, as it has such a film over it, it almost looks like you could just walk across it.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, he sure is prowling.
December 10th, 2023  
