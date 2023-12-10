Previous
Lady Mallard with the Mr! by rickster549
Lady Mallard with the Mr!

Just couldn't get the Mr in the frame, but he was hanging around quite close. Guess he was lucky, as these were the only two ducks in the pond.
Rick

