Photo 3059
Lil Blue Heron!
Found this one out on the water fountain in one of the small ponds. This one was busy up there doing all of its' grooming.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8983
photos
168
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th December 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
