Previous
Old Crow! by rickster549
Photo 3060

Old Crow!

This was the old crow that was attacking the Ibis yesterday. Just not sure if the crow would have eaten the frog or not. I know that they get into the trash bags that are out, and pull all kinds of stuff out.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise