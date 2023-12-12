Sign up
Photo 3060
Old Crow!
This was the old crow that was attacking the Ibis yesterday. Just not sure if the crow would have eaten the frog or not. I know that they get into the trash bags that are out, and pull all kinds of stuff out.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th December 2023 2:11pm
Tags
birds-rick365
