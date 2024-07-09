Sign up
Previous
Photo 3261
Pileated Woodpecker!
Was actually getting shots of another one, and then saw this one fly up on the side of the tree, so had to go after this one.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
