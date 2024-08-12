Previous
Little Blue Heron Scoping the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3295

Little Blue Heron Scoping the Waters!

Was driving out of the neighborhood and saw this guy over in the pond, so had to pull over and get out and try to get a few shots. It never did poke anything, so guess picking's were slim.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise