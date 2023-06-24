Sign up
Previous
Photo 2648
Giant Lily Pads and Lotus Flowers!
Thought I would give you a broader view of all of the lotus flowers. These lily pads have just taken over the small pond that they are growing in. At least the flowers really added some beautiful color.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th June 2023 10:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers-rick365
