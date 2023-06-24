Previous
Giant Lily Pads and Lotus Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 2648

Giant Lily Pads and Lotus Flowers!

Thought I would give you a broader view of all of the lotus flowers. These lily pads have just taken over the small pond that they are growing in. At least the flowers really added some beautiful color.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise