Uber Delivery in Process! by rickster549
Uber Delivery in Process!

Notice in the claws, it has what I think to be a catfish. Anyway, it's a pretty good size fish. There were two other Ospreys nearby, so figured they were probably the offspring.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

