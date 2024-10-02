Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3346
Barred Owl Hanging on the Limb!
Found this guy this morning. And of course it was in one of the darkest and thickest areas that it could be sitting in. But did manage to change some settings and got enough light to be able to see the fellow.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9845
photos
152
followers
53
following
916% complete
View this month »
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
Latest from all albums
3344
3099
3397
3345
3100
3398
3346
3101
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd October 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close