Barred Owl Hanging on the Limb! by rickster549
Photo 3346

Barred Owl Hanging on the Limb!

Found this guy this morning. And of course it was in one of the darkest and thickest areas that it could be sitting in. But did manage to change some settings and got enough light to be able to see the fellow.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
