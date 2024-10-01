Sign up
Previous
Photo 3345
Osprey, Watching Over the Waters!
This guy was moving around quite a bit and I finally got one that it wasn't blocked by other limbs or a lot of moss. Check out those claws.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9842
photos
152
followers
53
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st October 2024 10:40am
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
October 2nd, 2024
