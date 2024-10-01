Previous
Osprey, Watching Over the Waters! by rickster549
Osprey, Watching Over the Waters!

This guy was moving around quite a bit and I finally got one that it wasn't blocked by other limbs or a lot of moss. Check out those claws.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
October 2nd, 2024  
