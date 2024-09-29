Previous
Had a Few Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
Had a Few Clouds Tonight!

So had plenty of sun, although, I missed the actual sun going down, as I was chasing the owl. One thing I did like about this one was that one darker cloud on the right. Sort of looked like a big bird flying around.
Rick

ace
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
gorgeous color
September 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Niiiice
September 30th, 2024  
