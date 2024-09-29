Sign up
Previous
Photo 3395
Had a Few Clouds Tonight!
So had plenty of sun, although, I missed the actual sun going down, as I was chasing the owl. One thing I did like about this one was that one darker cloud on the right. Sort of looked like a big bird flying around.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th September 2024 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
gorgeous color
September 30th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Niiiice
September 30th, 2024
