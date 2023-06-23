Sign up
Photo 2647
One More Lily Pad Flower, Blooming!
These flowers are so pretty out there on the huge lily pads
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Such a beautiful flower
June 24th, 2023
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
June 24th, 2023
