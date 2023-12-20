Previous
Think I Was Spotted By This Guy! by rickster549
Photo 2822

Think I Was Spotted By This Guy!

Another Red Shouldered Hawk that I spotted as I was driving out of the neighborhood. So had to pull over and see if it would stay there, and it did. It did look like this one was sure giving me a hard look.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise