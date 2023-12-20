Sign up
Photo 2822
Think I Was Spotted By This Guy!
Another Red Shouldered Hawk that I spotted as I was driving out of the neighborhood. So had to pull over and see if it would stay there, and it did. It did look like this one was sure giving me a hard look.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th December 2023 3:22pm
Tags
birds-rick365
