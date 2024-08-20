Previous
Full Moon From the Other Night! by rickster549
Full Moon From the Other Night!

Got this one the other night from the house. Wanted to go to the beach, but there were clouds hanging around, so figured it wouldn't be worth it. But think I should have gone, as the clouds seemed to have blown away.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Barb ace
Marvelous moon shot, Rick!
August 21st, 2024  
