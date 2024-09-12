Previous
Fish Splash! by rickster549
Photo 3081

Fish Splash!

Was trying to get the fish while in mid-air, but seemed like all I could get was the splash. I think if you look real close, you can almost see the fish at the very bottom of the splash.
12th September 2024

Rick

Allison Maltese ace
Nice frozen splash!
September 13th, 2024  
