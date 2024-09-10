Previous
Egret Taking Off! by rickster549
Photo 3079

Egret Taking Off!

One more shot from the other day of the egret taking off, after I went in and got my camera. Lots of rain, so not getting out very much lately.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise