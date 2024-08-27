Sign up
Photo 3065
Splash!
Was trying to get a shot of the mullet jumping out of the water, but that didn't happen, but did happen to get one of the splashes as it hit the water.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th August 2024 11:46am
Tags
misc-rick365
