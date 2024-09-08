Previous
Great Horned Owl, Trying to Figure Out What I'm Doing! by rickster549
Photo 3077

Great Horned Owl, Trying to Figure Out What I'm Doing!

It was really twisting that head as it was looking down at me. Such a show to see it twisting that head back and forth.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

