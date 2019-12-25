Previous
Santa 🎅Spotted!? by rjb71
Photo 1083

Santa 🎅Spotted!?

Strange shapes in the sky that only appeared in one out of 3 frames around an hour before sunrise today Christmas day! Could be Santa racing back to the North Pole??!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lynda McG
Hope be left you some nice pressies! Happy xmas
December 25th, 2019  
