Photo 1083
Santa 🎅Spotted!?
Strange shapes in the sky that only appeared in one out of 3 frames around an hour before sunrise today Christmas day! Could be Santa racing back to the North Pole??!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2008
photos
240
followers
120
following
Lynda McG
ace
Hope be left you some nice pressies! Happy xmas
December 25th, 2019
