Previous
Photo 2124
Perpetual Light
A phone shot of the light catching the archway in the cemetery Chapel just before sunset.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
7
4
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3171
photos
199
followers
88
following
581% complete
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Jessica Eby
That's beautiful!
April 12th, 2024
summerfield
ace
incredibly fabulous! aces!
April 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture...love the light, pov
April 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning! Where is this Richard? I know a lot of these cemetery chapels look the same, but this seems very familiar.
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 12th, 2024
Richard Brown
ace
@princessicajessica
thank you
@summerfield
thanks!
@seattlite
thanks wish I'd had my proper camera with me!
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole it's the one in Oakham. It has featured in a few photography magazines
April 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@rjb71
thanks Richard 😊
April 12th, 2024
365 Project
close
