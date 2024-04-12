Previous
Perpetual Light by rjb71
Photo 2124

Perpetual Light

A phone shot of the light catching the archway in the cemetery Chapel just before sunset.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Jessica Eby
That's beautiful!
April 12th, 2024  
summerfield ace
incredibly fabulous! aces!
April 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture...love the light, pov
April 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning! Where is this Richard? I know a lot of these cemetery chapels look the same, but this seems very familiar.
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 12th, 2024  
Richard Brown ace
@princessicajessica thank you
@summerfield thanks!
@seattlite thanks wish I'd had my proper camera with me!
@carole_sandford thanks Carole it's the one in Oakham. It has featured in a few photography magazines
April 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@rjb71 thanks Richard 😊
April 12th, 2024  
