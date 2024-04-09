Previous
Minimal Moon by rjb71
Minimal Moon

1.7% waxing moon this evening after sunset. A lot of iso required so a bit grainy. Think this is the smallest amount of moon I've ever captured!
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Awesome.
April 9th, 2024  
Fab
April 9th, 2024  
