Photo 2121
The Sky :) The train :(
Tried to get a photo of Sir Nigel Gresley at sunset on the East Coast Main line. Unfortunately it was running late so the nice sky had disappeared when it arrived! Yes I know i could cheat and make it happen in photoshop but that is not my style!
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
