The Sky :) The train :( by rjb71
Photo 2121

The Sky :) The train :(

Tried to get a photo of Sir Nigel Gresley at sunset on the East Coast Main line. Unfortunately it was running late so the nice sky had disappeared when it arrived! Yes I know i could cheat and make it happen in photoshop but that is not my style!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Richard Brown

