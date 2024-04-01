Previous
Rose Ringed Parakeet by rjb71
Photo 2120

Rose Ringed Parakeet

NOT an April fool! Taken at Ferry Meadows country park. These colourful escaped Parakeets are now successfully breeding around the Peterborough area and many other places in the UK.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I know them as Indian Ringnecks...had a pair many moons ago.....was reading recently how they've become an invasive species in the UK.
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise