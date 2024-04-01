Sign up
Rose Ringed Parakeet
NOT an April fool! Taken at Ferry Meadows country park. These colourful escaped Parakeets are now successfully breeding around the Peterborough area and many other places in the UK.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Richard Brown
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Annie D
I know them as Indian Ringnecks...had a pair many moons ago.....was reading recently how they've become an invasive species in the UK.
April 1st, 2024
