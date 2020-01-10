Previous
Next
The Wolf moon rises by rjb71
Photo 1096

The Wolf moon rises

Managed to find some motivation for photography today and stopped near a wind farm to grab this shot of January's full moon the Wolf moon rising behind one of the wind turbines.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful. Thank you for being inspired so I could view this! :)
January 10th, 2020  
Shepherdman
Excellent shot! Here it clouded over at 7pm, and cleared at 8, and so we missed the best moon shots
January 10th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Stunning :) fav
January 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
I’ve got some shots too. Was waiting for the lunar eclipse but didn’t see anything.
January 10th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning.
January 10th, 2020  
GG G
Awesome 👍
January 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Cool shot and composition
January 10th, 2020  
Etienne ace
Clever idea giving a super shot
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise