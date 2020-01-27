Previous
Next
January Blossom by rjb71
Photo 1107

January Blossom

I actually took this 2 weeks a go on January the 12th. I was surprised to see blossom in the grave yard in January but I have noticed a few of these trees since so maybe it's not so strange..
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise ace
There are some winter flowering cherry trees, perhaps those are what you're seeing. But then the snowdrops are a little early (here anyway), daffodils are appearing and I've seen far too many new leaves emerging on the trees for this time of years so who knows! Nice POV anyway!
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise