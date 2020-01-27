Sign up
Photo 1107
January Blossom
I actually took this 2 weeks a go on January the 12th. I was surprised to see blossom in the grave yard in January but I have noticed a few of these trees since so maybe it's not so strange..
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th January 2020 3:02pm
Louise
ace
There are some winter flowering cherry trees, perhaps those are what you're seeing. But then the snowdrops are a little early (here anyway), daffodils are appearing and I've seen far too many new leaves emerging on the trees for this time of years so who knows! Nice POV anyway!
January 27th, 2020
