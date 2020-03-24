Sign up
Photo 1157
Splended Isolation
The International Space Centre viewed from my back garden I think they are in the safest place and it also reminded me of this song by Little Angels. Some what fitting for the current situation!
Here in my room, in splendid isolation
Alone in the gloom, in splendid isolation
Sometimes I need to be, left in my own company
So here I am, in splendid isolation
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=acIH_cG9XUs
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
songtitle-61
