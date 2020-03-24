Previous
Splended Isolation by rjb71
Splended Isolation

The International Space Centre viewed from my back garden I think they are in the safest place and it also reminded me of this song by Little Angels. Some what fitting for the current situation!

Here in my room, in splendid isolation
Alone in the gloom, in splendid isolation
Sometimes I need to be, left in my own company
So here I am, in splendid isolation

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=acIH_cG9XUs
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
