Cuckoo Spit!
Dam Cuckoo's spitting all over the lavender in the front garden! It's actually the plant-sucking nymphs of the Froghopper insect that cover themselves in foam to disguise themselves from predators.
9th June 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
30dayswild2020
