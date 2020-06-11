Previous
Hog Weed by rjb71
Hog Weed

A lot of Hogweed growing in the verges at the moment fortunately not giant Hogweed which has highly corrosive sap and can cause some real nasty burns to humans. Just a phone shot from my lunchtime walk.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
obviously the insects don't get affected - look how many there are!
June 11th, 2020  
