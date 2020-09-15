Sign up
Another Misty Morning!
I have a love hate relationship with this time of year love the fact that the days draw in creating scenes like this. Not so keen that in another month I will be commuting in the dark.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole G
ace
reminiscent of Waikato fogs here in New Zealand.
September 15th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that sky colour is amazing over the mist
September 15th, 2020
