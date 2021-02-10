Sign up
Photo 1448
Oakham Castle
You've seen this many times over the year's but hard to resist a shot with all the snow! Its called a castle but its actually the great hall the rest of the castle disappeared many years ago.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
