Photogenic Tree by rjb71
Photo 1485

Photogenic Tree

I've posted a shot of this tree a few times before. It always catches the eye especially when the sun is setting behind it.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7 ace
Great composition and colours
March 21st, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Nice sunburst!
March 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
