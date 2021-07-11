Previous
Grace by rjb71
Photo 1581

Grace

The Grace Spitfire ML407 over Burghley House yesterday evening for the Battle Proms.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
summerfield ace
wowza!
July 11th, 2021  
