Stormy by rjb71
Photo 1590

Stormy

Lots of thunderstorms around this evening after a very hot and humid day.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Phil Sandford ace
Great sky. Nothing up here 56 miles north yet.
July 20th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah so good
July 20th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Amazing sky
July 20th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
We have stormy here at the moment.
July 20th, 2021  
Brennie B
Atmospheric..love it..can almost feel the storm
July 20th, 2021  
