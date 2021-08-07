Previous
A Very English Scene by rjb71
A Very English Scene

I happened to be in the vicinity of Harlaxton Manor in Lincolnshire as some impressive looking rain clouds were passing though. I arrived slighty late for the best contrast but it still makes an interesting scene i think.
Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
Just WOW........
