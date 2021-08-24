Previous
Next
Dave! by rjb71
Photo 1623

Dave!

This is Dave the tallest sunflower in the field! Don't ask me why he's called Dave I didn't ask!
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Looks like a shot advertising sunflower oil - excellent
August 24th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Does he call out to Alan?!
August 24th, 2021  
Dianne
Gorgeous Dave! Fav for Dave.
August 24th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Three cheers for Dave!
August 24th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Dave is outstanding in his field. Beautiful.
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise