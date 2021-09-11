Previous
Album Cover by rjb71
Photo 1641

Album Cover

Not often you get your photo to grace an album cover! Don't get too exicted as it's for a local classical musician and I let him have the image as a favour. It does look quite good though in my humble opinion.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I still think it's an achievement! Well done.
September 11th, 2021  
Nick ace
I'm sure even Pink Floyd would have been happy with that shot.
September 11th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wa Hoo!!! Perfect for the title and it is a lovely capture of the aquaduct.
September 11th, 2021  
