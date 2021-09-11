Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1641
Album Cover
Not often you get your photo to grace an album cover! Don't get too exicted as it's for a local classical musician and I let him have the image as a favour. It does look quite good though in my humble opinion.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2635
photos
272
followers
108
following
449% complete
View this month »
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Latest from all albums
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
604
1641
605
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
11th September 2021 10:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I still think it's an achievement! Well done.
September 11th, 2021
Nick
ace
I'm sure even Pink Floyd would have been happy with that shot.
September 11th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Wa Hoo!!! Perfect for the title and it is a lovely capture of the aquaduct.
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close