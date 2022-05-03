Previous
Framing the Frame by rjb71
Photo 1827

Framing the Frame

I've shot this scene many times so thought I would try and frame it from the nearby bird hide. Best on black
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
carol white ace
Great composition and framing.Fav😊
May 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Works really well, great framing of a lovely scene!
May 4th, 2022  
