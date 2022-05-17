Previous
Next
Lyddington by rjb71
Photo 1836

Lyddington

Whilst waiting for the Lancaster on Saturday I took this shot of the Church and Bede House in the pretty village of Lyddington in Rutland
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise