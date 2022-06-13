Sign up
Photo 1853
Circle of Life
Damsel flies on a pond lilly flower plus the shell left by a hatching nymph that could belong to either of these two.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
4
5
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
theme-plants
Linda Godwin
Very nice
June 13th, 2022
*lynn
ace
gorgeous lily and great capture of the damselflies
June 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...
June 13th, 2022
