Circle of Life by rjb71
Photo 1853

Circle of Life

Damsel flies on a pond lilly flower plus the shell left by a hatching nymph that could belong to either of these two.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Linda Godwin
Very nice
June 13th, 2022  
*lynn ace
gorgeous lily and great capture of the damselflies
June 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...
June 13th, 2022  
